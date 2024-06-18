Santa Barbara Junior High multiuse path construction begins late June

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara announced a multiuse path project for the Santa Barbara Junior High School beginning later this month and ending in July.

Below is a press release on the new project for the community:

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the upcoming construction of the Santa Barbara Junior High School Multiuse Path Project (Project). Construction will begin in late June 2024, with expected completion by the end of July 2024.

The Project will widen the existing sidewalk at the school’s main entrance and create a twelve-foot-wide multiuse path for cyclists and pedestrians. The parkway, with its mature street trees, will be preserved. The new path will create a bypass for cyclists to avoid school drop-off and pick-up activity, thereby completing the 450-foot bike infrastructure gap along Cota Street between Alisos and Chapala Streets.

Please expect intermittent road closures and detours affecting vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians in the area. Traffic control measures will be in place throughout the construction period.

The City has contracted with Granite Construction, Inc. to execute the Project. Work will take place Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Project is primarily funded by Measure A, Santa Barbara County’s transportation sales tax, through the Safe Routes to School (SR2S) program. We appreciate your support and patience during construction.

Please view SBCAG’s Measure A Regional Safe Routes to School Program website to see the funded SR2S projects in the South Coast: SBCAG.org/Project/Regional-Safe-Routes-to-School-Program/

City of Santa Barbara