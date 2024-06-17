Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office deputies request aid in animal abuse investigation Sunday

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) is asking the public for help in investigating a burglary and animal abuse case where four chickens were killed Sunday at the 6500 block of Picasso Road in Isla Vista.

SBCSO deputies found the chickens dead at a church and found that one suspect trespassed into a chicken coop on church property belonging to the Isla Vista Community Services District.

The suspect then used a bat or similar object to beat the chickens, killing four in the process without indication that the crime was to target the specific church, according to the SBCSO.

SBCSO deputies are now asking the public for help in gathering evidence, identifying witnesses and other developments and those who have information can leave an anonymous tip on its website.