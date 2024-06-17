Dumpster divers clean up in Isla Vista after students move out

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-Dumpster divers and treasure hunters spent the day hauling things away in Isla Vista.

The day after graduation weekend is usually a day when many UCSB students are in a rush to move out.

They leave what they can't bring home on sidewalks and in dumpsters.

People had a chance to pick up furniture, appliances, and more.

Some people rented trucks to take their newfound treasures away.

Gabriel Barona helped his friends fill a rented U-Haul truck

Some people filled their pickup trucks and dropped left behind items off at a designated donation center.