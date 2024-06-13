Santa Barbara Police looking for two women in connection with grand theft at Coast Village Road clothing store Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police are looking for two women who entered a clothing store in the 1200 block of Coast Village Road and allegedly stole $2,000 worth of merchandise.

On Jun. 12, around 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported grand theft at a clothing store in the 1200 block of Coast Village Road stated the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Arriving officers were informed by the store's manager that two adult women had entered the store and stolen clothing items estimated to be worth about $2,000 detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the pair left the area in an unknown direction and are currently outstanding.

Your News Channel reached out to the Santa Barbara Police Department about the incident as well as other recent crimes in the area. In response, police don't currently expect to increase surveillance in the area based on a variety of factors, but do point out that some crimes go unreported.

Santa Barbara Police Department also directed the public to their interactive crime map.

If anyone has more information about this ongoing investigation or other thefts in the area, they are asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center at 805-882-8900.