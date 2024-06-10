Santa Barbara County Supervisor urges community to support pet fostering as animal services needs rise

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Animal Services is working to increase its foster network. According to directors with animal service, the organization placed over 2,100 pets in foster in 2023, and over 1,500 in the first 5 months of 2024.

The animal services team wants to remind the community about its fostering options.

Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar said the organization is creating more flexibility to adapt to the community’s needs, and resulting in fewer animals living isolated in kennels.

Aguilar is trying to create a foster care network to alleviate an overall increase in animals entering Santa Barbara County area shelters.

One of the options includes Safety Net Foster, an emergency foster for families hospitalized.

Day Trips are taking a dog out for a few hours.

Right now, directors of the organization are seeking fosters for neonate kittens, pets recovering from medical procedures, overnights or weekend breaks from the shelter, and more.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps has fostered several dogs from animal services. This weekend she fostered a tiny dog named Buddy from animal services.

Capps will share her message to the community on the need for fostering pets on Your News Channel.