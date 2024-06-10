Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Circus Vargas returns back to Earl Warren Showgrounds

Wednesday Aja
By
New
Published 12:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Circus Vargas presents “Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!”  An all-new international, high-energy, action-packed mega-hit entertainment extravaganza!

The show features a large cast of international aerialists, acrobats, comedians and more

Ringmaster, Johnathan Lee Iverson is leading the stellar circus production as ringmaster and performance director. 

Circus Vargas is at the Earl Warren Showgrounds until June 17th and then will be heading to San Luis Obispo from June 21st through July 8th.

For more information and where to get tickets, you can head on over to Circus Vargas' official website.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Circus Vargas
earl warren showgrounds
family
KEYT

Jump to comments ↓

Ivania Montes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content