Circus Vargas returns back to Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Circus Vargas presents “Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!” An all-new international, high-energy, action-packed mega-hit entertainment extravaganza!

The show features a large cast of international aerialists, acrobats, comedians and more!

Ringmaster, Johnathan Lee Iverson is leading the stellar circus production as ringmaster and performance director.

Circus Vargas is at the Earl Warren Showgrounds until June 17th and then will be heading to San Luis Obispo from June 21st through July 8th.

For more information and where to get tickets, you can head on over to Circus Vargas' official website.