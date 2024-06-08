Skip to Content
Lucidity Festival finds new home after postponement

Lucidity Festival
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Lucidity Festival has found a new location after 12 years as a mainstay in Santa Barbara County.

Disapproval for permits came from Santa Barbara County Fire and the California Highway Patrol due to fire concerns and this year's festival will be held in Monterey County for its attendees.

The festival that was originally scheduled to take place later this month will now be held on April 25-27 next year in Monterey County.

Heavy crowds as expected from years prior would not be fire-safe according to the SBCFD and CHP and the festival will work to adjust despite the last minute decision by safety officials.

The Lake San Antonio North Shore will be the festival's new venue and refunds may not be available according to the Festival's website where you can also find more information.

