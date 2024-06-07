Delta Airlines returns to Santa Barbara Airport

After four years, Delta Airlines has returned to Santa Barbara Airport.

Delta Air put a halt to its services back in 2020 due to the global pandemic. With Delta's return, Santa Barbara Airport now provides 10 non-stop flights to passengers. The airline will provide daily non-stop flights to Atlanta once a day and Salt Lake City twice a day.

Delta Director of sales, Edyth Adedeji says they have been actively working on brining connectivity back into the world post Covid-19. She says they started with larger destinations and have made their way back to Santa Barbara.

The first passengers from Salt Lake City landed in Santa Barbara Friday afternoon.

Visit Santa Barbara says the return of Delta Air at Santa Barbara Airport will help the region's economy.