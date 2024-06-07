Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Artists with disabilities create chalk logos for businesses in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA ARTS CENTER
today at 9:54 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Carpinteria is connecting people with special needs to the community through art through a collaboration with the organization called Muralism. 

The organization wants to enhance business involvement by creating chalk-by-number logos for all businesses, providing them with chalk to encourage their staff and customers to join the fun.

Throughout this collaboration, artists are creating chalk business logos on Friday morning.

The Muralism Team is aiming to increase artist participation by 20 percent.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

