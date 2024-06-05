Santa Barbara Torch Run fuels excitement for Special Olympics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office and other agencies came together to raise money for the Special Olympics through the local torch run.



“It's awesome that the Special Olympics are out there and opportunity for people with disabilities to participate in sport and compete. And they're amazing athletes. I've done this before and other, other years and it's just always fun to meet the athletes and hear about their passions for competing,” said Eric Davis, who works at the District Attorney’s office.



Nannette Clark has been a Special Olympics athlete for over three decades, but her excitement has not worn off.



“It's just a lot of fun. I mean, I wouldn't have to describe it's like, you know, it's just we're all here to be part of it and to have fun. And and our torches coming right now,” said Clark.



The torch has traveled across the state, but Wednesday’s participants had a much shorter trek.



“It's probably the 10th time I've done it. I turned 50 this year. So part of it is like, I want to see if I can still do it. It's about four miles, but yeah, it's fun track. We go down Santa Barbara, maybe get a couple of claps from the people and then get down East Beach, feel the sunshine. It's good. And then all the way to Montecito,” said Todd Malesich, who works at the Santa Barbara Probation Department.

This decades long tradition allows people with intellectual disabilities to discover new strengths, which in turn inspires the community.



“The special Olympic athletes inspire us. They are determined. They don't give up. They support each other. It is all the values that we respect. They reinforce in us. And it's just a wonderful opportunity for us to bond behind the great cause,” said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.

The Southern California Special Olympics start this weekend in Long Beach.