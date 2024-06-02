Santa Barbara Unified School District releases update on negotiations Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District released a statement on its negotiations between themselves and the Santa Barbara Teacher's Union Sunday.

Below is a press release on the situation:

Dear Staff and Families,

The purpose of this communication is to address the recent inquiries we have received about current negotiations and possible teacher’s strike. Santa Barbara Unified School District is committed to working with our union leaders and members to reach an agreement. We recognize and value the teachers union’s right to use all avenues provided during labor negotiations to ensure they are compensated at the highest possible salary.

We have seen and heard our teachers come to our District’s board meetings expressing concerns over the recent impact of inflation, increased housing costs, and general cost of living in Santa Barbara as having a profound impact on their daily lives. This is true not just here in our community but nationwide.

On June 12th there will be a fact finding hearing in which a neutral party reviews the district budget. The process is to ensure both parties are provided with an objective view of what is fiscally sustainable and affordable. If the District and the teacher’s union cannot reach an agreement after fact finding, the union can call a strike.

We are firm in our commitment to reach an agreement, keep schools open, and let the fiscal facts lead our negotiations.

SB Unified Proposal is worth $22.7 million dollars, one of the largest in the last 20 years.

FACT: For almost 20 years, the District only offered to pay 40% of health care costs. At the beginning of negotiations the District offered to pay 75% of health care costs. This was agreed on early in our negotiations by both parties.

● Increasing employer contribution to health premiums to 75% cost of $3.5 million

FACT: For the last three years the District has used one-time funds and LCAP funds to keep our class sizes low. The District and SBTA signed a tentative agreement for the 24-25 school year.

● This increased investment to keep an additional 50+ teachers is equal to $6.2 million annually.

FACT: For the last ten years the District has offered annual increases between 2-4% annually. The District offer is the largest single year raise to date.

● The current 13% over two years offer is equal to an increased investment of $13.0 million.

FACT: As a community-funded district, the majority of funding comes from property taxes. The District relies on a consistent increase in this funding to address employee salaries and increased costs. In past years, we received a 4-5% increase in funds. In the coming year, the Santa Barbara County Tax Assessor is projecting a decrease to 3.75%.

● This signifies a decrease in the district's projected revenue of $2,262,638 for 24-25.

● The state’s economic projections also impact our revenues, this year’s Cost of Living Adjustment has been set at 1.07%. This creates less money for special education and transportation.

Affordable Workforce Housing in Development

The District is currently developing workforce housing that will result in over 300+ units dedicated to SB Unified staff in the coming years. This will ensure that we can attract and retain teachers and staff so that they can live and work in our community.

Our Commitment to an Impactful Agreement

While we have reached momentous agreements on health premiums and class size reduction, we have not yet been able to come to an agreement on salary with SBTA. However, the District agrees with our labor partners that something impactful needs to be done for our employees.

The Board of Trustees and District Leadership greatly appreciate the work all of our employees do for our community. Their efforts help shape the future of our students, and that dedication does not go unnoticed. We remain committed to letting the fiscal facts lead our negotiations. We look forward to finding a resolution reflecting that sentiment while ensuring fiscal sustainability. Our students deserve the best outcome from these negotiations.

Santa Barbara Unified School District