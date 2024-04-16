Non-profit One805 announces benefit concert to be held September 20th on Tuesday

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – On Tuesday, local non-profit One805 announced that their annual fundraising concert will be on Friday, Sep. 20, 2024, in Carpinteria.

The annual concert raises funds for area first responders. Last year's concert was held in the Santa Ynez Valley and featured an extensive lineup of world-famous musical acts.

The line-up for this year's fundraising concert will be provided in a future announcement explained One805 in a social media post.

For more information, visit One805's website.