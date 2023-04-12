Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments
One805 sits down with News Channel 3-12 ahead of fundraiser for Santa Barbara first responders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– One805 stopped by the News Channel 3-12 Morning show ahead of the organization's weekend music fundraiser at Sunstone Winery to raise awareness for One805 efforts to support first responders.

One805 is set to host a fundraiser featuring bands, food and fun, and a rock-n-roll memorabilia auction including an Elliot Easton guitar and signed guitar from Doors band member Robby Krieger.

Richard Weston from One805 sat down to discuss the organization's first event in the Santa Ynez Valley this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunstone Winery.

For more information click here.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

