ONE805 fundraiser for first responders to feature top musicians at Sunstone winery

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - A musical fundraiser by the non-profit ONE805 to help first responders on all levels in Santa Barbara County will be held Sunday in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The event at Sunstone winery will help to raise funds for equipment and mental wellness for personnel in the fire, sheriff and police agencies, to supplement what is in their annual budgets.

Often the needs are not fully met without these contributions. The concert will be a collection of front line performers and session musicians. Many have played with Ringo Starr, Santana, Toto, Joe Walsh, Diana Ross, and Ziggy Marley.

ONE805 CEO Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith said "we care deeply about each other in this community and I think when people come out to support them we support together. "

The funds have over the years helped in many ways with all first responders countywide, including with equipment for the new Firehawk helicopter.

Carpinteria Fire Protection District Chief Greg Fish said, ONE805 has been able to help with some of the additions to the chopper to be fully capable for calls in the county. "We would not have been able to outfit it with a belly tank without the donations that were given to One805 and subsequently given to the Santa Barbara County Fire department."

One805 also paid for medical transport equipment for patients to fly in this chopper to area hospitals in a safe set up with medics nearby.

There have also been donations to help to purchase equipment for other aspects of fire and law enforcement equipment.

"We have to support the small things that they need like drones or whatever it is as much as the big things they need," said Cavendish Weston-Smith.

In addition to the show and fundraiser at Sunstone Sunday, already on the calendar is another major show on September 2 on a sprawling lawn overlooking the ocean on the Carpinteria coastline.

It will be headlined by Maroon 5 a band with a connection to the area. The show will be at no cost to ONE805 and that will direct ticket sales directly to the first responder needs.

These events also raise money to pay for wellness needs of the first responders.

Fish said, "the benevolent organization One805 has changed lives without question when it come to mental health. We need to provide access for these first responders in a confidential in a non cost way to allow them to get help and we have seen it first hand. In my own organization I have seen it first that it has helped so many people get through these tough times."

Mental health care and necessary gear for first responders are both top priorities for ONE 805. "Marriages are being saved, lives are being saved, addictions are going away because of this amazing help and the therapists we have to help our people," said Fish.

Tickets for both fundraising musical events are on sale on the One805 website.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)