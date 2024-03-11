Woman charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping set to be released Tuesday

GOLETA, Calif. – Theresa Colosi, 59, a San Jose woman extradited from Montana in connection with an attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of her son in Goleta in 2019 is set to be released from Santa Barbara Jail Tuesday.

Colosi has remained in custody since her plea of not guilty to four felony counts stemming from an incident in which she attacked a court-ordered supervisor while visiting with her 12-year-old son in the parking lot of Zodo's in Goleta in December of 2019 detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Three days after the attack, Colosi was extradited to California from Montana to face charges from the December 2019 incident stated Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in 2019.

Colosi had intended to kidnap her son and had made notable preparations for the attempt detailed detectives with Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office during her trial.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Colosi is set for her sentencing hearing that will have a five-year prison sentence that, due to time already served, will result in her release.

Victims in the case are requesting a 10-year protective order against Colosi that would prevent her from staying in Santa Barbara County.