Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara re-opens Integrated Health Clinic after brief hiatus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Local Santa Barbara residents with health care needs can once again visit Sanctuary Centers' Integrated Health clinic after the facility's re-opening announced March 7.

Affordable healthcare is again available to the many medical needs of the community with open hours from Monday to Friday at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara president and CEO Barry Schoer mentioned excitement with the facility's reinstatement.

"After a short hiatus, we are excited to reopen our Integrated Health Clinic and deliver high quality medical and behavioral health care to Santa Barbara residents," Schoer said. "We are committed to providing coordinated, client-focused care in an inclusive environment, for years to come."

The organization also plans to expand its aid to the community through their latest community benefit project.

Lower income populations will have access to 34 units of affordable housing as well as other supportive services and additional medical, dental and behavioral care.

To schedule an appointment at the Integrated Health Clinic, call 805-995-9014.