Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Mission Creek body discovered on February 19 identified as 45-year-old Danielle Montijo Monday

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:14 pm
Published 4:23 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau has released the identity of the woman whose body was discovered Feb. 19 in Mission Creek as 45-year-old Danielle Montijo.

Montijo is described by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as being from the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas.

According to the Santa Babara County Sheriff's Office, the cause of death has been determined to be an accidental drowning.

Santa Barbara Police Department at the time of the recovery did not suspect foul play.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
body identified
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county sheriff's office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content