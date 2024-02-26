Mission Creek body discovered on February 19 identified as 45-year-old Danielle Montijo Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau has released the identity of the woman whose body was discovered Feb. 19 in Mission Creek as 45-year-old Danielle Montijo.

Montijo is described by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as being from the Ventura and Santa Barbara areas.

According to the Santa Babara County Sheriff's Office, the cause of death has been determined to be an accidental drowning.

Santa Barbara Police Department at the time of the recovery did not suspect foul play.