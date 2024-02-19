Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Mission Creek in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—A CBS News crew was at Mission Creek Monday morning covering the storm when an audio technician spotted the body in the creek wedged against a tree near Bath and West Cota Streets around 9 am.

He immediately called 9-1-1.

Detectives responded along with city fire crews and personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau.



So I was in this area at 5:00 this morning and 6:00 this morning with very high levels of water. But we've noticed in the last hour and a half or so that the water level has dropped probably two feet. And so when you start to see the water level drop, you see not only items and debris, but in this case, a body recovery," said Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes.



The woman has not been identified, but it’s confirmed her body was discovered partially nude and it’s possible the water swept away some of her clothing.



“ Until we have positive identification and and notification of next of kin, we we really won't know whether this was somebody walking near a creek or somebody that was living in a creek or somebody that tripped and fell. And we just don't know at this point," said Mailes.



Though it’s unclear that this death is linked to the storm and the fast moving water though the creek, it is still a reminder to stay away from waterways.



“Though it may seem very interesting and it may seem like something that you might want to go see close up. We ask you all in Santa Barbara, please stay away from creeks. They're absolutely dangerous. It is swiftly flowing water. And what we don't want to have to do is have somebody get injured or worse, die because they fall into a fast moving creek like here at Mission Creek," said Santa Barbara Police Department Spokesman Ethan Ragsdale.



Police say it’s going to be a while before they figure out who the deceased woman was.

They do not suspect foul play at this time.