Body of an adult woman recovered from Mission Creek in Santa Barbara Monday morning

today at 3:06 pm
Published 3:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The body of an adult woman was discovered Monday morning on the banks of Mission Creek near the intersection of Bath and W. Cota streets in Santa Barbara.

The identity of the woman has not been released and is pending contact with her next of kin state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 a.m., the Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a reported deceased person detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department, Fire Department personnel recovered the body that was entangled in trees off the bank of Mission Creek, and after the recovery, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner Bureau joined the response.

While foul play is not suspected, state Santa Barbara Police Department, the case remains under investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office explained that it is now conducting the coroner's investigation which can up to six to eight weeks.

