Parts of Goleta Beach closed due to estimated 500,000 gallons of sewage spilled after rainstorm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a beach closure notice for Goleta Beach from one mile east to a half-mile west of the Goleta Slough due to a sewage spill caused by recent heavy rains.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, approximately 500,000 gallons of sewage was spilled from a damaged main sewer line near Santa Barbara Airport that entered into the Goleta Slough.

The impacted areas around the outfall of the Goleta Slough have been closed to recreational contact and signs have been posted warning the public to avoid all contact with surrounding water until after water sample results show it is safe to enter the water detail Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Goleta Beach joins Miramar Beach as portions of that beach were closed following a smaller sewage spill following area storms.

Stormwater runoff after any rainstorm poses an elevated risk of certain illnesses and the spilled sewage notably increases the risk of rashes, fevers, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea state Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department explain that limiting contact with water for at least three days following a storm event is the best practice to avoid runoff containing bacteria and pollutants.