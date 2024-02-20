Skip to Content
Parts of Miramar Beach closed due to sewage leak during heavy rain in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has closed a portion of Miramar Beach from one-quarter mile east to one-eighth of a mile west of Oak Creek outfall due to a reported spill of untreated sewage.

Beach closure signs are posted in the surrounding area and will remain in place until water samples indicate the water is safe for recreational use state Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

According to the Santa Barbra County Public Health Department, around 2,500 gallons of untreated sewage was released from a manhole to Oak Creek near Sinaloa Drive in Montecito during recent rain.

Contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illness and stormwater runoff after heavy rains already increases the risk of water-borne illnesses explain Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

To minimize potential health risks, beachgoers are encouraged to wait at least three days after a rain event to get in the water and avoid more impacted areas such as drainpipes and outfalls for local waterways detail Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

