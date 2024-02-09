Businesses showing the Super Bowl on TV plan to score this weekend with fans, food and drinks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With 34 TV's O'Malley's in Santa Barbara is expecting a packed bar for Super Bowl Sunday. Similar restaurants and bars have the date firmly marked and expect big crowds.

Regulars say they plan to be shoulder to shoulder watching every move on the big game including the always talked about half time show.

Sebastian Muiniz-Massa is a Santa Barbara City College student who comes to O'Malley's to see pro basketball and football. "It's the people here, the workers are always really kind. They are always really nice, it is a nice neutral spot to come watch my games." He says it's more fun to see the games with others. "Absolutely, it's much more fun to watch it here with other people even if they are strangers we strike up a conversation."

Many of the businesses planning Super Bowl parties are expecting big crowds when the game begins and some customers are coming several hours before the ball goes in the air.

At the Uptown Lounge, under new ownership, they are loading up with buffalo wings, pizza and a smoker for tri-tip sandwiches. Beverage sales are expected to be among the biggest of the year.

Bar manager Marcos Altimirano says, "right now we already have all the orders in. I received all the deliveries today so we are getting ready for Sunday."

As for viewing the TV's they plan to have new seating design with their cushy furniture. Altimirano said, "right now we have a lounge area for music. A different set up for sports events, we change it up a little bit so people can actually sit down and enjoy the entertainment for that day."

M. Special Brewery in downtown Santa Barbara has some of the largest square footage on the street. They will open about four hours before kick off.

Sam Cervantes was behind the bar at M. Special Friday and said, "we definitely staff properly, we have the back bar open, people inside, it is going to be a fun day."

M. Special has Super Bowl deal and admit they favor the 49ers. "Yes it is going to be a dollar off on all of our beers and $5. on select beers when the 49ers score a touchdown."

For businesses that lost last Sunday with the torrential rain, they hope to score on profits this weekend with a sunny forecast.