Chicken & Waffles shop Bruxie opens in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chicken and waffles have arrived in Santa Barbara!

Bruxie held its Grand Opening at Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday. Patrons snacked on waffle sandwiches and seasoned chicken tenders.

"Love to get waffles with chicken because it's my favorite," said Lia Otusios.

Bruxie's menu features hand-crafted chicken tenders and unique waffle sandwiches to desserts and shakes made with real Wisconsin custard according to a news release.

“Bruxie’s unconventional menu is sure to make waves in the restaurant scene in Santa Barbara,” said Bruxie Santa Barbara Franchise Partner, Scott Timpe.

Erica Flores, General Manager of the Santa Barbara location and Santa Barbara native who grew up on the West Side said Bruxie is unlike any other chicken and waffles restaurant.

"It's a new concept! The way we're doing it, it's new! Our waffles are airy, fluffy, crispy," said Flores. She adds the sauces are also made in the restaurant. "I think Santa Barbara needs new food and new adventures."

The chicken is marinated for 24 hours before being fried to perfection, and the brand’s Belgian-inspired waffle batter was designed to achieve a delightfully light and airy texture with a crispy finish, according to the news release.

Many patrons at Monday's grand opening said it was time for Santa Barbara to have a chicken and waffles restaurant.

Simon Delamora started going to the Paso Nuevo location during its soft opening at the beginning of January and said she tries something new every time.

"I really like the 'Honey Hot', but it really depends. If you like something sweet, there's like the Nutella one. You want something a little more pastry, like upper scale vibes, there's the lemon brulee one," said Delamora.

This is Bruxie's eighth location in California with locations in Santa Monica and North Hollywood with a location to open soon in Davis.

“We’re looking forward to serving the Santa Barbara community, as well as seeing how the locals embrace Bruxie as a new go-to spot," said Timpe.