Santa Barbara Mayor says ‘scraping and digging’ ahead after ocean surge impacts Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Unlike typical high tide events, even those during a rain storm, the unique hit of the astronomically high tide today and a perfectly angled and powerful ocean surge, blasted the Central Coast on Thursday.

By 9 a.m. there were alerts in many communities.

The waves were hitting hard. The over flow was, in some cases, more impactful than expected.

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse took a close-up look at many areas and made a personal inspection.

He said, "[W]e knew it was going to be big. We knew it was probably going to take out our sand berm, which it has. The preparations we made the early part of this year have helped tremendously."

Rowse said department heads are on the phone with each other and mobilizing staff members.

He said many businesses were able to stay open.

"This was more of a big clean-up than an actual destructive event like it was last time, so we will be doing some scraping and digging," explained Mayor Rowse.