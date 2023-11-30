Honorio Meliton-Fidal charged with sexual crimes in connection with three separate 2023 assaults

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Wednesday that multiple felony sex charges were filed against Honorio Meliton-Fidal in connection to three separate incidents in January, February, and May of this year.

Meliton-Fidal entered a plea of not guilty to all of his charges during his arraignment on Wednesday detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office explain that Meliton-Fidal is facing the following charges:

For the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 on Jan. 23, 2023: One count of Rape of a Person Unable to Resist Due to an Intoxicating, Anesthetic, or Controlled Substance {PC 261(a)(3)}; One count of Rape of an Unconscious Person {PC 261(a)(4)}

For the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #2 on Feb. 26, 2023: A charge of Forcible Rape {PC 261(a)(2)}; a charge of Forcible Sodomy {PC 286(c)(2)(A)}

For the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #3 on May 21, 2023: A charge of Forcible Penetration {PC 289(d)(1)}

According to Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Meliton-Fidal remains in custody at Santa Barbara County Main Jail with bail set at $100,000.

The case has been assigned to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Department 2 and Meliton-Fidal is next due in court on Dec. 7 of this year.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Santa Barbra Police Department Detective Adam Mik at 805-897-2345.