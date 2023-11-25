St. Vincent’s honors fundraiser co-chairs

MONTECITO, Calif.-St. Vincent's honored Claudia Lash and Pat Lupo for creating its successful fashion show and luncheon.

They received the recognition during the 14th annual St. Vincent's Fashion Show & Luncheon at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.

Children modeled outfits from California Kids Collection.

Women modeled designs by Catherine Gee.

"It is a privilege to give back to such a wonderful charity, this whole collection is my fall winter 2023 collection," said Gee, "I wholesale all over the country but I am based in Santa Barbara and it is really fun to be able to showcase these designs during the holidays."

Gee's designs have been worn by a number of celebrities.

She also has a shop in La Arcada at 1114 State Street.

Gee said a percentage of her sales this holiday season will go the St Vincent's.

Guests seated in the ballroom, beneath shining chandeliers, also enjoyed a silent auction and a gourmet meal.

Hundreds of people attended.

"I think what is special we have the most supporters who have ever attended the fashion show in its history," said St. Vincent's Chief Development Officer Dr. Regina Ruiz. "It has been going for 14 years and we have 300 guests so that is what is so special this year."

Sister Arthur Gorgon of the Daughters of Charity felt the support from the people in the room.

"To have so many here to say 'Yes, this is right,' It is an encouragement for this to continue."

All the money raised at the luncheon goes to The Family Strengthening Group that provides transitional housing and support services for mothers and their young children on St. Vincent's 21-acre campus in Santa Barbara.

For more information visit https://www.stvincents-sb.org

You will find more information about the clothing at https://californiakidscollection.com or https://catherinegee.com.