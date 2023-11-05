Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Enough! Plays to End Gun Violence takes the stage at The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria on Monday

Contributed
By
today at 8:55 pm
Published 8:38 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. A nationwide event showcasing plays about gun violence by teens and for teens takes place on Nov. 6.

Teens rehearsed at The Alcazar Theatre over the weekend.

Community members are invited to their free performance at The Alcazar Theatre located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria on Monday at 6 p.m.

The readings of their plays at The Alcazar will be followed a Q & A with special guests from Santa Barbara County, Hope Net and Moms Demand Action.

For more information visit https://www.thealcazar.org

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content