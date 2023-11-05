Enough! Plays to End Gun Violence takes the stage at The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria on Monday

CARPINTERIA, Calif. A nationwide event showcasing plays about gun violence by teens and for teens takes place on Nov. 6.

Teens rehearsed at The Alcazar Theatre over the weekend.

Community members are invited to their free performance at The Alcazar Theatre located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria on Monday at 6 p.m.

The readings of their plays at The Alcazar will be followed a Q & A with special guests from Santa Barbara County, Hope Net and Moms Demand Action.

For more information visit https://www.thealcazar.org