Crane Country Day hosts Crane Country Fair

MONTECITO, Calif.-Crane Country Day hosted its Crane Country Fair on Sunday.

The private school in Montecito opened its festival to the entire community.

Carnival games filled Norm Sprague's namesake field.

Kids enjoyed rock climbing, pony rides and a petting zoo.

Instead of taking selfies classmates enjoyed a photo booth.

The fair also had face painting and other fun things to do.

"This is just an incredibly fun community building event," said Crane parent Annie Kaiser, " We love to have people join us on our beautiful campus from all over and just have a wonderful fall day."

A lemonade stand helped people quench their thirst and the Country Kitchen served up food and sweet treats.

No one had to go home empty handed volunteers sold baked goods, bouquet and other gifts.

Crane Country Day educates kids from kindergarten through the eighth grade.

For more information visit https://www.craneschool.org