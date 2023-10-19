Veterans ride bikes across Central Coast

SOLVANG, Calif.- On Thursday 50 wounded veterans and their supporters rode from Pismo Beach to Solvang.

This is part of the annual Project Hero California challenge. That is a 400 plus mile bike ride from Santa Cruz to Port Hueneme.

"We're a big family so, you know you're meeting with strangers. Sometimes you have people that have never rode before and an event like this and, you know, they see the true meaning of coming together and finishing the mission together," said Marine Veteran Carlos Rodriguez.

The group will finish their ride on Saturday.

The public is invited to support the cyclists along their route at rest stops and hotels.