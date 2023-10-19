Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Veterans ride bikes across Central Coast

Tony Almanza / KEYT
By
today at 7:14 pm
Published 7:27 pm

SOLVANG, Calif.- On Thursday 50 wounded veterans and their supporters rode from Pismo Beach to Solvang.

This is part of the annual Project Hero California challenge. That is a 400 plus mile bike ride from Santa Cruz to Port Hueneme.

"We're a big family so, you know you're meeting with strangers. Sometimes you have people that have never rode before  and an event like this and, you know, they see the true meaning of  coming together and finishing the mission together," said Marine Veteran Carlos Rodriguez.

The group will finish their ride on Saturday.

The public is invited to support the cyclists along their route at rest stops and hotels.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content