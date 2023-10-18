Victoria Strong joins the Morning News to talk about Gwendolyn’s Playground

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – After a six-year wait and six million dollars in fundraising, Gwendolyn's Playground, the first fully accessible and completely inclusive play area here in Santa Barbara, is set to break ground in 2024.

Victoria Strong, Executive Director of the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation and Gwendolyn's mom, joined the Morning News to talk about the new and exciting feature as well as the final Butterfly Ball on Nov. 4 at Rosewood Miramar Beach she is hosting next month.

Want to help Victoria and Gwendolyn make a more inclusive future in the local area? Visit here!