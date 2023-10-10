Skip to Content
World Mental Health Day: Local autism resource organization shines light on parenthood struggles

Mina Wahab
By
today at 12:07 pm
Published 12:01 pm

OXNARD, Calif. — Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, and one local organization is shining light on how the journey of parenthood can be challenging for parents of kids with autism.

Spectacular Services helps kids on the spectrum and their families navigate day to day life.

According to Autism Speaks, one in 36 children in the U.S. have autism, up from the previous rate of one in 44.

News Channel 3-12 will be speaking to Spectacular Services about the mental health struggles parents of kids with autism deal with — from feeling isolated from parents of neurotypical kids to issues with parent-child bonding.

World Mental Health Day

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

