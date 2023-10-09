Mar Monte’s Chef Sean Conway visits the Morning News to detail ‘Art After Dark’ event Tuesday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The historic oceanfront Mar Monte Hotel is hosting 'Art After Dark' Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Executive Chef Sean Conway joined your Morning News to tell us about the event!

The event includes an opening reception at the Ocean Front Terrace with appetizers and paired wines; guided tours of the art installations at the porte-cochere, front desk mural, and Cafe Lido; a champagne toast at the Fireside area featuring tango dancers; and wrapped up with a four-course dinner from Costa Kitchen and Bar and crafted by Chef Sean Conway.

For more information about the 'Art After Dark' event, click here and to check out the Mar Monte Hotel for a stay or future events, visit here.