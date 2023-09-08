Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

The Morning Show welcomed the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Art Festival on Friday

By
today at 4:26 pm
Published 7:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Your Morning Show welcomed the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival on Friday ahead of their weekend-long event.

The festival is just one of two sea glass festivals on the West Coast and brings more than 40 jewelers and artisans inspired by the space where the depths of our seas meet the heights of the land.

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 (150 N. Kellogg Ave.) hosts the Sep. 9 and 10 festival that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the event is $7 for adults and free for those under the age of 12. Two-day passes are available for $12 and parking is free.

You can also skip the line and purchase your tickets online here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community events
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content