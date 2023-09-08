The Morning Show welcomed the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Art Festival on Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Your Morning Show welcomed the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival on Friday ahead of their weekend-long event.

The festival is just one of two sea glass festivals on the West Coast and brings more than 40 jewelers and artisans inspired by the space where the depths of our seas meet the heights of the land.

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 (150 N. Kellogg Ave.) hosts the Sep. 9 and 10 festival that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the event is $7 for adults and free for those under the age of 12. Two-day passes are available for $12 and parking is free.

You can also skip the line and purchase your tickets online here.