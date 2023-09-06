Santa Barbara resident arrested for firing a handgun at teens near his home Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Officers with Santa Barbara Police Department arrested an 82-year-old Santa Barbara resident at his home after he fired a handgun at three teenagers in the creek bed adjacent to Stevens Park on Tuesday.

No injuries from any parties involved were reported relay Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department, it appears that the 82-year-old man confronted the three males, ages 15, 16, and 18, in the creek bed adjacent to Stevens Park and believed them to be trespassing on his property.

After a verbal argument with the teenagers, the Santa Barbara resident retrieved a handgun and fired in the direction of the teens in an attempt to frighten them away detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara Police arrested the octogenarian at his home, recovered a firearm, and booked the man into Santa Barbara County Jail on Felony Threats and Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.