OJAI, Calif. – Sunday's earthquake shook up businesses in Ojai, including several wine shops.

Over at the Ojai Beverage Company, one of the liquor bottles that broke during yesterday's earthquake was worth $900.

Dozens of bottles of wine fell off the shelves, spilling all over the floor.

The earthquake not only startled the staff members but also customers and residents across the region.

