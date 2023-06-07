Santa Barbara City Council discusses ways to balance budget at special meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Residents packed a special Santa Barbara City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting entitled, "A Final Recommendations & Adjustments Fiscal Year 2024 & 2025 Budget" is intended to add transparency to efforts to balance the city budget.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon told Noozhawk this week that the budget could be off by $10 million.

Public speakers had two minutes each to voice their concerns.

Many urged the council not to raid Measure C, the one percent sales tax that wasn't earmarked when it passed, but was promoted as a way to improve streets and infrastructure and to meet the needs of first responders.

Other speakers urged the city not to raise airport fees that would drive low paid flight instructors away.

Library supporters also urged the council to keep the Library's budget intact.

Department heads are set to speak as well.

The projected budget is in the $667 million for the next fiscal year.

City staff showed graphics proposing changes to parking fees and complementary periods.

On Tuesday, the council will be asked to vote on the budget.

Your news channel will have more on the meeting tonight.

