Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office releases update in 2022 Montecito murder

MONTECITO, Calif. – On Monday, the homicide investigation into the death of 96-year-old Violet Evelyn Alberts had an update and a request for the public's help.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released images of a vehicle seen entering and leaving Albert's home in the 900 block of Park Lane in Montecito on May 27, 2022.

Those two images are below.

Sheriff's Detectives are asking Montecito residents to review any surveillance footage from that date and the public's help in identifying the owner or occupant of the vehicle.

Before Albert's body was discovered in May of 2022, she was the victim of fraud which was being investigated by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office reveals Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

A suspect involved in that fraud has been in custody since Aug. 9, 2022 detail Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, but Sheriff's Detectives are still attempting to identify those responsible for the murder.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office also announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder on Monday.

If you know anyone associated with this vehicle, please contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. If you would like to report information and remain anonymous, you can use the Sheriff's Office anonymous tipline at 805-681-4171 or email at tips@sbsheriff.org.