Authorities release identify of homicide victim in Montecito suspicious death investigation

MONTECITO, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Friday released the name of the homicide victim whose death sparked a nearly two-month-long suspicious death investigation.

Violet Evelyn Alberts, 96, was found dead when deputies responded to a home on the 900 block of Park Lane on May 27 after receiving reports of someone who was unresponsive.

Investigators originally said that there were "suspicious circumstances."

Detectives worked to locate a next-of-kin for Alberts, but were not successful and transferred the case to the county Public Administrator's Office on Thursday, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing, Zick said, adding that the cause of death is included in that investigation and is not yet available for release.

There was no other information regarding the progress of the investigation available for release at the time, Zick said.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division by calling 805-681-4150. People can submit tips anonymously by calling 805-681-4171, or by going online to SBSheriff.org.