Vera Cruz Village seeks community help in furnishing hope

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Construction of Vera Cruz Village, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) newest affordable housing project for special needs and unhoused people, is expected to be completed by late summer of 2023, but the opportunity to help furnish those future homes is available now!

Future residents of Vera Cruz Village won't be bringing many possessions with them and 2nd Story Associates, the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara's affiliated non-profit, is encouraging the local community to lend a helping hand through monetary donations through its Furnishing Hope program.

The Furnishing Hope program helps Housing Authority clients that are the most vulnerable with basic household items including Welcome Home Kits.

“Moving into a place of one’s own can be a powerful turning point for individuals that have experienced homelessness,” said HACSB Resident Programs Supervisor, Alice Villarreal Redit. “Simple comforts, such as having a bed to sleep in and a kitchen to cook in, can help to create a restorative and stabilizing space. With additional support from the community, we can provide household essentials that will help to make each of these 28 new homes complete.”

Any donation amount will make a difference. To learn more or to make a donation visit 2nd Story Associates' website here.

Construction of 28-unit Vera Cruz Village on 116 E. Cota Street is expected to be completed in late summer of 2023 and will feature the following:

Regular on-site supportive services including case management and instructor-led educational and health and wellness classes available to residents free of charge

Free in-unit internet service

A full-time on-site manager to oversee the apartment complex

A community room for resident programs, group activities, and support groups

Controlled access points for entering and exiting the property

No parking demand for residents, reducing the traffic impact of the area

For more information, contact Alice Villarreal Redit at 805-897-1036 or visit www.2nd-story.org/vera-cruz-court-adoptaroom.