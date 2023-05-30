The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara prepares for another ceremony at Allan Hancock College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Scholarship Foundation will hold its next annual awards ceremony for students in northern Santa Barbara County on Wednesday at Allan Hancock College.

South county students received their awards last week in the Courthouse Sunken Garden.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Foundation awarded new and returning Scholarship Foundation recipients.

More than 500 people attended last Wednesday's ceremony including students, parents, educators, and community leaders.

Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Matt Rowe and Santa Barbara Foundation Board Chair Steve Hicks spoke at the ceremony.

This year the Scholarship Foundation is awarding college and vocational scholarships totaling about $7.2 million to 1,864 students in the County.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded more than $140 million in scholarships to more than 60,000 county students since 1962.

A nonprofit also provides free financial aid advising services and can help families wishing to create a scholarship in memory of loved ones.

For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.