Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 2:00 pm
Published 1:58 pm

Artful Minds Arts Faire happening Saturday

Mental Wellness Center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara will host its 27th annual Artful Minds Art Faire this weekend.

(Courtesy: Mental Wellness Center)

This is in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The show features the work of nearly 60 local artists living with mental illness.

(Courtesy: Mental Wellness Center)

Local experts agree with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's statement that mental health is "the defining public health crisis of our time."

The Artful Minds exhibit goes on display Saturday, May 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the beachfront opposite Chase Palm Park.

Author Profile Photo

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

