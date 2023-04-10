Parma Park trail work to begin Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The first phase of trail work inside Parma Park is scheduled to begin on Monday, including improvements to over four miles of existing trails and the creation of over two-and-a-half miles of new trails.

The Parma Park Sustainable Trails Project, managed by the City of Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department, is funded by the Parma Park Trust and intended to improve accessibility and sustainability of the 200-acre property.

“Many of the current trails were never designed to be hiking trails. This project is the first time we’ve had a chance to do a full assessment of each trail and really evaluate the park’s trail system as a whole,” said Monique O’Conner, the City of Santa Barbara's Open Space Planner.

Poorly designed trails can cause erosion, damage plant and animal habitats, and negatively impact the overall ecosystem the City's Parks and Recreation Department explains.

The Parma Park Sustainable Trails Project is planned to be completed in phases that allow the public to continue to enjoy the park and still keep on schedule.

The park was originally gifted to the City of Santa Barbara by Harold and John A. Agnes and Mary Margaret Ambrose Parma in 1973. Many of the existing trails are old cattle trails and access points for the former Parma Ranch.