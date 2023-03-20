Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 5:44 pm

Lamborghini driver found guilty after attempt to challenge traffic citation of driving 152mph on Highway 154

California Highway Patrol

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– 50-year-old Zahn John Akopyan, the driver of a Lamborghini cited for going 152 mph on HWY 154, was found guilty of the violation, fined nearly $2k, will receive 2 points on his driver's license, and have his license suspended for 30 days after attempting to challenge the traffic citation.

California Highway Patrol pulled over the La Canada man on Nov. 20 after an officer caught Akopyan's Lamborghini speeding roughly 97 mph over the posted speed limit.

Akopyan tried to challenge the ticket and pleaded "not guilty", but was found guilty in infraction court Monday. Akopyan was found not eligible for traffic school and ordered to pay a $1,950 fine as well as received 2 point on his license and a 30 day license suspension.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content