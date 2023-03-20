Lamborghini driver found guilty after attempt to challenge traffic citation of driving 152mph on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– 50-year-old Zahn John Akopyan, the driver of a Lamborghini cited for going 152 mph on HWY 154, was found guilty of the violation, fined nearly $2k, will receive 2 points on his driver's license, and have his license suspended for 30 days after attempting to challenge the traffic citation.

California Highway Patrol pulled over the La Canada man on Nov. 20 after an officer caught Akopyan's Lamborghini speeding roughly 97 mph over the posted speed limit.

Akopyan tried to challenge the ticket and pleaded "not guilty", but was found guilty in infraction court Monday. Akopyan was found not eligible for traffic school and ordered to pay a $1,950 fine as well as received 2 point on his license and a 30 day license suspension.