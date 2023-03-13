Lamborghini driver pleads “not guilty” to infraction charge after driving 152 mph on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Zahn John Akopyan, 50, pled "not guilty" to an infraction charge after he was cited driving 152 mph on Highway 154 in November of 2022, according to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

California Highway Patrol pulled over the La Canada man on Nov. 20 after an officer caught Akopyan's Lamborghini speeding roughly 97 mph over the posted speed limit.

"SLOW DOWN!!! 154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit," said CHP Buellton in a Facebook post. "We know how tempting it can be to 'open it up' when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!"

CHP originally cited Akopyan for reckless driving and recommended charging him with a misdemeanor.

Akopyan is instead facing an infraction charge, according to the court, which he entered a plea of "not guilty" to on Feb. 6, 2023.

According to court documents as of Mar. 13, Akopyan and his defense team will return to the Santa Maria courthouse on Mar. 20 for his trial.