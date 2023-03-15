Skip to Content
Santa Barbara City Council denies appeal of westside Neighborhood Clinic expansion

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Parking is no longer a roadblock for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic's expansion plans.

The westside Neighborhood Clinic is looking to replace its current building on W Micheltorena St. with a larger, three-story facility.

A nearby gas station owner had appealed the project, citing parking concerns.

However, after hearing from both sides, Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to deny the appeal and allow the plans to move forward.

The city voted 6-0, as council member Oscar Gutierrez recused himself from the meeting because of his prior work with the clinic.

Once complete, the new building will allow the health clinic to help thousands more patients each year.

There will be on-site parking, a drop-off zone, and a shuttle service for employees.

