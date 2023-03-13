Schools in Montecito to close for Tuesday storm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School (MUS) and Our Lady of Mount Carmel School alerted families on Monday night they will close on Tuesday ahead of the storm.

Amy Alzina, principal of Cold Spring School, said "I have been in contact with Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor and our County Office of Emergency Management. After considering the projected storm conditions and consulting with emergency personnel, we have made the decision to close school for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14, 2023."

"I understand that closing school places a huge burden on families and child care," continued Alzina. "However, the safety of our students and staff is my foremost concern."

Anthony Ranii, superintendent of MUS District, said he also met with county officials on Monday.

"During these conversations, it was clear that it was not certain that MUS would remain a safe place with clear access to and from the school," Ranii wrote to MUS families. "I apologize for the inconvenience, but after being briefed by county officials, closing MUS tomorrow is the only way to keep all students safe."

Tracie Simolon, principal of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, also announced the school will be closed Tuesday.

A flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara County effective Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information on the upcoming storm and your full forecast, click here.