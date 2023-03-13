Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Unified School District cancels classes on Tuesday due to incoming rainstorm

Santa Barbara Unified School District

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified School District will close all schools and the district office on Tuesday, Mar. 14 in anticipation of heavy rain.

A flood watch has been issued for both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties and the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department issued evacuation warnings for areas near the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas burn scars.

You can track the latest storm announcements for Santa Barbara county here.

If you have questions about emergency orders or warnings, you can contact the county's call center at 833-688-5551.

The National Weather Service's website is a critical resource for up to date weather information for the area.

Although it is not recommended to try and drive in heavy rain, if you have to drive, you can check out Caltrans' updated road closures map here.

