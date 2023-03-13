Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 8:37 pm

Santa Barbara City College will be closed Tuesday due to incoming rainstorm

Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City College will be closed on Tuesday, Mar. 14 due to a forecast for heavy rain.

This closure is for all of Santa Barbara City College's campuses including: the main campus, the Schott campuses, and the Orfalea Early Learning Center's Cosmetology Center.

The County of Santa Barbara has issued a flood watch ahead of the Tuesday storms and an evacuation warning for burn scar areas as they are especially prone to potential flooding.

For Santa Barbara County-specific road closures, use this website and for broader area road closures, use Caltrans' QuickMap. Driving in these expected conditions is not recommended.

You can also check out readysbc.org for additional information and tips as well as to sign up for alerts as they come out.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
EDUCATION
KEYT
rainstorm impact
Santa Barbara
santa barbara city college
storm closure
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

