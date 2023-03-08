Carpinteria concludes storm sediment clearing and dumping but more work is on the way

CARPINTERIA, Calif.– Clearing of the Carpinteria watershed debris basins and sediment dumping operations at Carpinteria City Beach following the January 2023 storms has concluded, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control.

Around 43,000 cubic yards of material have been removed from the Santa Monica Basin, Gobernador Basin, Arroyo Paredon Basin, Toro Basin, Franklin Channel, and Santa Monica Channel since operations began Jan. 17. Work to restore the Ash Avenue beach area will take place in the coming weeks.

Sediment material was tested and ensured safe for the environment by Fugro West Inc, Laboratory and FGL Environmental.

Storm work is not done just yet as wood debris swept into creeks and beaches from the recent rain showers will be removed from the area between Linden and Ash Avenue and State Beach as weather allows.

“The safety of our community is our priority,” said City Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Roberts. “From sediment testing to protecting properties, this storm response has been a collaborative effort with various City departments, Santa Barbara County Flood Control and adjacent jurisdictions. The winter berm will remain in place a little longer this year as a precaution against late season storms in the forecast, but we’re all certainly looking forward to spring.”