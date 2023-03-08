Bridge replacement projects on Highways 217 and the 101 set to begin mid April

GOLETA, Calif.– The bridge on HWY 217 above the San Jose Creek will be replaced with construction set to begin in mid-April, according to the City of Goleta.

The bridge replacement project led by Caltrans will replace the outdated existing four-lane highway bridge from 1963 with an updated road consistent with current standards and necessary storm modifications needed to decrease the risk of flooding.

Bridge construction is estimated to be complete by summer 2025.

Caltrans also plans to begin construction on a second bridge on HWY 101 in both directions. The north and southbound bridges will be demolished and replaced.

Drivers should be cautious of delays due to the roadwork.